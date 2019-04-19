Actress Charlize Theron says the 7-year-old male child she adopted is actually a girl: ‘I thought she was a boy, too’

Actress Charlize Theron says that her seven-year-old child Jackson isn’t a boy, like she originally thought — he’s apparently a girl — and she’s raising him that way.

What are the details?

Theron, who adopted the child in 2012, said that Jackson told her when he was three years old, “I am not a boy,” according to the Daily Mail.

“Yes, I thought she was a boy, too,” she told the outlet. “Until she looked at me when she was three years old and said, ‘I am not a boy.'”

And so, based on this pronouncement from a toddler, Theron decided to raise the child as a girl.

The Hollywood actress, 43, has one other adopted child named August. Now Theron says that she has “two beautiful daughters.” – read more