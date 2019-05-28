Actress Alyssa Milano blasts Academy Award-winning actor for his defense of Trump: ‘Has been,’ ‘F-lister trying to stay relevant’

Actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano blasted Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight simply for voicing his support of President Donald Trump.

Milano shared her scathing remarks on Twitter, in which she branded the 80-year-old veteran actor a “has been” and more.

On Saturday, Milano addressed videos on Voight’s timeline, which featured the actor delivering pro-Trump remarks.

Now I understand why Republicans like to discredit actors and our political views.



“Stay in your lane, Jon!”

“Has been!”

“F-lister trying to stay relevant!”

“Nobody cares what an out of touch actor thinks!” https://t.co/LcIGgBO9az — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 25, 2019

Over two videos, titled, “To my fellow Americans,” Voight called Trump “the greatest president since Abraham Lincoln.” – READ MORE