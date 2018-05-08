Actor Tom Sizemore Accused Of Molesting 11-Year-Old Girl

Actor Tom Sizemore is being sued for allegedly molesting an 11 year old child actor on a movie set, according to a new lawsuit.

The recently filed suit claims Sizemore, best known for his roles in “Saving Private Ryan” and “Black Hawk Down,” inappropriately touched the 11-year-old girl under her underwear and forced his fingers inside her while they were filming a scene for the 1994 movie “Natural Born Killers.”

It also alleges that 20 or more people were present when the incident took place, which reportedly caused long-term damage. The suit claims that Sizemore caused the unnamed victim “mental, psychological, and emotional problems, substance addictions, PTSD, emotional instability,” and several other psychological maladies that plague her to this day. – READ MORE

