Actor Ron Perlman Calls Disabled Veteran Turned ICE Agent’s Platoon Symbol a Nazi Tattoo

Actor Ron Perlman was forced to issue a halfhearted apology to disabled military veteran Justin Gaertner — and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent — after saying his military tattoo was a Nazi symbol.

Noting what he thought was an Iron Cross on Gaertner’s elbow, Perlman captioned the tweet and insinuated that the tattoo was of a Nazi Iron Cross.

After Perlman’s remark, and dozens of tweets from other leftists attacking Gaertner and ICE for what they perceived to be a racist tattoo, ICE issued a statement clarifying the matter. As it turns out, Gaertner’s tattoo was not a symbol of “Nazi Germany,” instead, the tattoo is a symbol of “Titan 2,” the platoon Gaertner served in with the Marines. – READ MORE

