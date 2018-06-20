Actor Ron Perlman Calls Disabled Veteran Turned ICE Agent’s Platoon Symbol a Nazi Tattoo

Actor Ron Perlman was forced to issue a halfhearted apology to disabled military veteran Justin Gaertner — and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent — after saying his military tattoo was a Nazi symbol.

Learn more about HERO Child-Rescue Corps, a program for wounded, injured & ill Special Ops Forces to receive training in high-tech computer forensics & law enforcement skills, to assist federal agents in the fight against online child sexual exploitation https://t.co/g0DpFeb3fE pic.twitter.com/b7qTIbnuRR — ICE (@ICEgov) May 25, 2018

Noting what he thought was an Iron Cross on Gaertner’s elbow, Perlman captioned the tweet and insinuated that the tattoo was of a Nazi Iron Cross.

I know I’m a leftist, “D List” actor, so my twitter feed is probably deceiving me, but is that an iron cross tattooed on this hero’s arm? This is a mistake, right? Cuz the Iron Cross was a symbol of Nazi Germany. Gotta be my twitter feed is leaning left again. https://t.co/qsA6ynOfzB — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) June 18, 2018

Read the full ICE statement regarding erroneous attacks on ICE employee for #military tattoo: pic.twitter.com/BwA8kFWNFV — ICE (@ICEgov) June 18, 2018

After Perlman’s remark, and dozens of tweets from other leftists attacking Gaertner and ICE for what they perceived to be a racist tattoo, ICE issued a statement clarifying the matter. As it turns out, Gaertner’s tattoo was not a symbol of “Nazi Germany,” instead, the tattoo is a symbol of “Titan 2,” the platoon Gaertner served in with the Marines. – READ MORE

