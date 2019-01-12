Actor Robert Davi: ‘Rotten Corpse’ Schumer Lying About Border Wall

Veteran Actor Robert Davi Eviscerated Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-ny) For Reversing His Support For A U.s.-mexico Border Wall And Criticized Media Networks For Ignoring The New York Democrat’s “flip-flopping” On The Issue.

To the American people pic.twitter.com/oEkouZBnYL — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) January 9, 2019

“My dear Mr. Schumer, what I find that you are doing is absolutely disingenuous,” Davi began in a video shared to his Twitter account.

“How many times are you going to continue to sit there like a rotten corpse with a bald-faced lie on your face? I saw you, sir, vote for the wall.” the Die Hard actor continued as he wagged his finger disapprovingly. “You voted for a wall, sir, several years ago. So did Ms. Pelosi.”

Robert Davi then noted how Democrats, including Schumer and then-Sens. Barack Obama (D-IL) and Hillary Clinton (D-NY), voted for The Secure Fence Act of 2006, which funded a 700-mile long border fence to the tune of $50 billion over 25 years.

“How come the networks aren’t showing your flip-flopping?” Davi asked. “Show that CNN, MSNBC! Show Schumer wanting a wall and now saying it’s ‘un-American, it’s immoral.’” – READ MORE