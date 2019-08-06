Actor Rainn Wilson: ‘Biggest Threat’ to America Is ‘Angry White Men with Guns’

The Office star Rainn Wilson responded to the recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio by warning that the “biggest threat” to the American people are “angry white men with guns.”

At least 29 people have died as a result of the two shootings, while dozens more remain in hospital after two men opened fire on civilians in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. The shooting in El Paso is understood to have been motivated by white nationalist ideology.

“Oh people of the great city of El Paso, my heart breaks for you,” Rainn Wilson said in response to news of the first shooting. “I can’t even imagine. America, WTF is wrong with us? Mass shootings a weekly event?! I’m speechless.”

"When are we all going to admit that the biggest threat to Americans, terrorist or not, is ANGRY, WHITE MEN with guns?" the actor later said.