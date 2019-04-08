Actor Praises Trump For Supporting Black Agenda. Blasts Obama For Not.

Actor Isaiah Washington, who previously starred on “Grey’s Anatomy,” praised President Donald Trump for supporting the black agenda last week and slammed former President Barack Obama for not.

“Washington was at the White House to see the celebrate a prison reform bill, the First Step Act, which is focused on inmate rehabilitation,” The Daily Mail reported. “Congress passed legislation last year called the First Step Act that gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts.”

I voted for 44 twice. I even checked my emails in his Senate Office while lobbying for Salone to be given another chance to rebrand. Not once in 8 years was I given any support regarding Africa or the Black Agenda, but 45 invites me to the WH to celebrate the #FirstStepAct 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Isaiah Washington (@IWashington) April 1, 2019

