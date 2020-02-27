Actor Mark Ruffalo says President Trump is the world’s ‘public enemy number one,’ calls for radical climate protests

Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo said that the president should be considered the world’s “public enemy number one,” and then he praised radical global warming protests.

Ruffalo was being interviewed on Sky News about his most recent film when he made the comments.

“I think the world should consider my president as public enemy number one at this point,” Ruffalo responded.

“Um, uh, what we do probably in the next ten years will be crucial to the future of the planet, um, and this is only gonna become more and more evident to us,” he continued. “We’re not, we’re not going backwards from here. And um, yeah, it’s not just this story; this is a system.” – READ MORE

