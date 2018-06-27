True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

ACTOR JAMES WOODS Destroys Crybaby Liberal John Legend In Most BADASS Way

Posted on by
Share:

There’s one celebrity, however, who we go to regularly on Twitter, just to see who his intellect is destroying with a verbal daisy-cutter bomb, and that’s the man, the legend, the bravest man in Hollywood…James Woods.

Celebrated singer John Legend proposed a “deal” with the Trump administration, saying as soon as illegal immigrant families are reunited members of Trump’s  White House can eat in public without fear of harassment.

“Let’s make a deal with the Trump Administration,” Legend wrote on Twitter. “Reunite all these families immediately and you can go out to eat wherever the fuck you want.”

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

LOL! ACTOR JAMES WOODS Destroys Crybaby Liberal John Legend In Most BADASS Way After He Gives Trump Administration Ultimatum * 100PercentFedUp.com
LOL! ACTOR JAMES WOODS Destroys Crybaby Liberal John Legend In Most BADASS Way After He Gives Trump Administration Ultimatum * 100PercentFedUp.com

Another day, another celebrity's opinion that 99.9% of America couldn't care less about. 

100PercentFedUp.com 100PercentFedUp.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: