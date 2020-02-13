Actor Corey Feldman to name Hollywood pedophiles during groundbreaking livestream documentary after Netflix reportedly deems the film ‘too dangerous’

Actor Corey Feldman has announced that he will be naming Hollywood pedophiles in an upcoming livestream documentary about his experience as a child actor.

Feldman will also address the alleged abuse late actor Corey Haim suffered at the hands of the same purported pedophiles.

The actor released the trailer for the documentary — “(My) Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys” — on Tuesday.

The film is set to be aired one time via livestream on March 9. Tickets go on sale on Feb. 22. Movieweb reports that Feldman said Netflix declined to distribute the film because it is “too dangerous.”

In the newly released trailer, Feldman can be seen speaking to an interviewer about the 911 call he placed to report the alleged sexual abuse.

Feldman looks apprehensive as the interviewer pulls up audio footage of what appears to be the 911 call on a cell phone, which he prepares to play for Feldman. – READ MORE

