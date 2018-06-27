True Pundit

Activists Target Trump Adviser’s Home, Pass Out ‘Wanted’ Flyers, Debunked Immigrant Photo

On Monday, a group of leftist protesters answered California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters’ call for more personal targeting of members of the Trump administration by descending on the Washington, D.C. apartment of White House adviser Stephen Miller, widely considered the architect of Trump’s immigration policy.

In their protests at his private residence, the activists handed Miller’s neighbors “WANTED” flyers with a black and white photo of Miller scowling. The supposed crimes of the “white nationalist” and “Trump lackey,” the flyers allege: “kidnapping 2,500 children” and “crimes against humanity,” among others. – READ MORE

