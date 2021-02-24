Activist’s solution to lower Baltimore’s sky-high murder rate: pay killers not to kill

An activist has presented an unusual proposition for Baltimore to lower the city’s sky-high murder rate – pay criminals not to kill people.

According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program, Baltimore ranked the fourth-most dangerous American city – behind only Memphis, St. Louis, and Detroit in terms of the highest rates of violent crime in 2019. Since 2016, there have been over 300 homicides each year, spiking in 2019 with 348 murders, and last year there were 335 murders, according to the Baltimore Sun.

To address the tragic crime statistics, Tyree Moorehead wants Baltimore to pay killers not to kill.

“I’ve talked to these people. I’ve seen the shooters. It’s a small city, I know who the hustlers are,” Moorehead said. “I can’t stop the shootings, no one in this world has proven to stop the shootings not even the church. But what we can do is put them in compliance.”

“I can relate to the shooters, guess what they want? They want money,” Moorehead stated.

Moorehead proposed the unorthodox solution to the city’s high murder rate is to pay the murderers not to murder. – READ MORE

