‘Active shooter’ video game prompts outrage in wake of mass shootings

“Active Shooter,” a video game that allows players to simulate a school shooting, prompted outrage in the wake of multiple mass shootings at American schools.

The game is set to be released on June 6 and will be available on Steam, a digital distribution platform developed by Valve. Players are given the option to either be a SWAT team member or the shooter while simulating a shooting in a school environment.

“Pick your role, gear up and fight or destroy!” the game description on the website says.

“Only in ‘Active Shooter’, you will be able to pick the role of an Elite S.W.A.T team member or the actual shooter,” the website reads. “Depending on the role, your objective might be to protect and extract or hunt and destroy.”

The developer, on the game’s Steam page, says “please do not take any of this seriously,” but that is unlikely to mollify critics. – READ MORE

