Acting Head of Border Patrol Says ‘Every Single Mile’ of Border Wall Helps Border Agents Do Their Job

Acting Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan praised President Donald Trump’s border wall, proclaiming that experts say it “works” and that each mile of wall helps border agents do their jobs.

During a press conference on Monday, Morgan — who has served as the acting CBP commissioner since July — touched on the wall being constructed along the U.S.-Mexico border, a major campaign point for the president’s 2016 White House run.

Morgan said that Trump made it “very clear” that the border wall “will” be constructed under his presidency and that the president’s goal of building the wall was “exactly” what CBP was working toward “every single day” with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

(…)

Morgan said that he did not care how the wall was paid for, saying that it was up to the politicians on figuring out how to fund it.

“Every single mile of wall that is built, this country is more safe,” said Morgan. “Every single mile of wall that’s built, it allows Border Patrol agents to exponentially increase their capacity to do their job.” – READ MORE