Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf: Feds Have Opened Up Investigations Going After ‘Leaders Of Antifa And Other Organizations’ (VIDEO)

Acting Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf told Fox News on Wednesday night that federal law enforcement officials have opened cases up against leaders of Antifa and other organizations who are believed to be behind violent riots that are plaguing the nation’s inner cities.

When asked by Fox News host Bret Baier who was behind the violent riots, Wolf answered, “I think, overall, what we have seen as far as taking place, sort of boots on the ground in these metropolitan areas, are the groups like Antifa or anarchists in general.”

HHS Sec Chad Wolf says intel shows Antifa groups & anarchists are organizing to turn peaceful protests into violent riots. They’re hiding homemade weapons, staging bricks & other supplies, to target law enforcement. NYPD just unveiled intel on brick staging, too. pic.twitter.com/oc25Xr7lv2 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 4, 2020

“And those are the types of people that we see. That’s the intel that we’re getting back, primarily moving these violent protests and these organizations in a certain way. It usually occurs after nightfall. So, during the day, we usually see the nonviolent protests occurring,” Wolf continued. “And then, when it gets to the night, we see the more violent protests starting to happen, criminals starting to take place, organized, loosely organized during the day to achieve a specific goal.” – READ MORE

