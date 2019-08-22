Acting CBP Commissioner Backs Trump Admin’s New Immigration Rule: It’s a ‘Game-Changer’

Acting U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan is backing the Trump administration’s move to hold migrant families for a more extended period of time during their legal processing at the southern border.

The Trump administration is looking to scrap the migrant detention limits in the 1997 Flores Settlement Agreement as they issued a new rule on Wednesday called the “Flores Final Rule,” as IJR News reported. Under the current agreement, migrant families can only be detained for 20 days.

During Thursday’s interview with “Fox & Friends,” the CBP commissioner said, “This is a game-changer.”

He said the 20-day limit is “not long enough” for the legal processing, which, as he notes, has been the “significant driver” of the massive influx of immigrants trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year.

Currently, there were 432,838 apprehensions of family units at the southern border in the fiscal year of 2019, with two months still to go.