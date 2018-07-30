Acosta’s Days Are Numbered as Trump Makes Strong Push to Permanently Ban Him from WH

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta has earned quite the reputation as a notoriously disruptive reporter during the Trump presidency, and if things continue as they have, he might find himself stripped of his press credentials.

In countless press events, Acosta’s rude outbursts and shouting have pushed President Trump closer and closer to his breaking point.

According to the Washington Post, the president has hoped to discipline disruptive reporters for quite some time, but White House officials have talked him down.

But after CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins was banned from attending press event on Friday, it seems change may be in the air.

White House officials were clear that it was only Collins who was not invited to the event, and that another journalist from CNN could attend, but many, including Jim Acosta, felt the move was “not indicative of a free and open press.”

A new low for the White House. My colleague @kaitlancollins deserves better than this. All journalists covering the WH deserve better than this. As do the American people. https://t.co/gf57HGUsC0 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 25, 2018

Regardless of Jim Acosta’s opinion on the matter, the White House stood behind their decision, with Sanders adding that they “support a free press” but expect “everyone be respectful of the presidency and guests at the White House.”

While Acosta seems to demand that journalists covering the White House, himself included, be treated with dignity and respect, he clearly has forgotten the lack of both dignity and respect he fails to show the sitting president on a consistent basis. – READ MORE

Vice President Mike Pence on Sunday defended the White House’s decision to ban CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins from an event last week.

“This administration believes in the freedom of the press, and President Trump and I and our entire administration have provided extraordinary access to the media. The president answers to many questions in so many different settings, and I can assure you that we’ll continue to do that,” Pence told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo in a Sunday interview on Fox News.

On @MariaBartiromo's show, @VP defends White House banning @kaitlancollins from a public event for asking questions. "This administration believes in freedom of the press… but maintaining the decorum that is due at the WH I think is an issue we'll continue to work for." pic.twitter.com/ERRD1vZKlh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2018

Collins shouted questions to Trump during a pool spray last week, and was then prevented from covering an event in the Rose Garden later that day.” – READ MORE

