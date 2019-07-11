Acosta Scrapped 53-Page Epstein Indictment In 2008 “After Secret Negotiations”: Fmr State’s Attorney

Former Palm Beach County state’s attorney, Barry Krischer, says that Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta’s account of a 2008 plea arrangement his office cut with pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein is “completely wrong,” and that Acosta “should not be allowed to rewrite history,” according to a Wednesday statement by Krischer.

Earlier in the day Acosta held a press conference in which he vehemently defended the deal to serve just 13 months in county jail – saying that Krischer would have let Epstein walk otherwise.

“Simply put, the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office was willing to let Epstein walk free. No jail time. Nothing,” said Acosta. “Prosecutors in my former office found this to be completely unacceptable, and we became involved.”

Former Palm Beach (FL) State Atty Barry Krischer challenges Acosta's characterization of why Acosta pursued a plea deal for Epstein: "I can emphatically state that Mr. Acosta's recollection of this matter is completely wrong."

Not true says Krischer – who said that Acosta abandoned a 53-page federal indictment "after secret negotiations between Mr. Epstein's lawyers and Mr. Acosta," according to The Hill.