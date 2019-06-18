Acosta Claims Fox News Gets ‘Scripts’ From White House (VIDEO)

CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta claimed during a Tuesday morning interview that Fox News hosts were getting show scripts written by the Trump administration.

Acosta appeared to surprise radio host Hugh Hewitt with his contention that Fox News hosts were getting their scripts from the White House, which came during Hewitt’s attempt to tamp down criticism of networks on both sides of the political spectrum in the United States.

“I don’t work for Fox, I don’t work for CNN, I work for NBC, but I have worked with CNN and I regret the use of fake news and propaganda, because I think there’s a spectrum of journalism in the United States,” Hewitt said. “Many of us are opinion journalists, some of us are straight news journalists, other people move back and forth, but none of us are in the business of state TV, which is the old Pravda, none of us get script from the government, none of us do that.”

Acosta interrupted Hewitt to accuse Fox News of getting scripts from the White House. – READ MORE