ACLU Worries About Social Media’s ‘Unchecked Power To Remove People From Platforms’ After Twitter, Facebook Ban Trump

The American Civil Liberties Union, typically no friend of conservatives, has questioned Big Tech’s censorship of President Donald Trump and some of his supporters, pointing out that those policies could cause more harm to less well-known individuals.

The ACLU released a statement on Friday taking a shot at Trump before suggesting that minorities would end up being affected by Big Tech’s policies surrounding censorship.

“For months, President Trump has been using social media platforms to seed doubt about the results of the election and to undermine the will of voters. We understand the desire to permanently suspend him now, but it should concern everyone when companies like Facebook and Twitter wield the unchecked power to remove people from platforms that have become indispensable for the speech of billions – especially when political realities make those decisions easier. President Trump can turn to his press team or Fox News to communicate with the public, but others – like the many Black, Brown, and LGBTQ activists who have been censored by social media companies – will not have that luxury. It is our hope that these companies will apply their rules transparently to everyone,” the ACLU wrote.- READ MORE

