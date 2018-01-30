ACLU Wants Your Kindergarteners To Learn About Gender Issues

The ACLU is now fighting to have the comprehensive sex education standards implemented in California foisted upon schoolchildren in grades K-12 across the nation.

In an article posted on the ACLU’s website, Melissa Goodman, director of the LGBTQ, Gender and Reproductive Justice Project, ACLU of Southern California, lauds the California Healthy Youth Act, implemented in 2015 and sponsored by the ACLU of California, among others. She writes approvingly, “The law aims to minimize gender and sexual orientation bias and stereotyping as well as foster a positive and healthy attitude toward sexuality.”

Goodman rips what she feels was the antiquated sex education she learned in middle school, asserting:

For one week, a very uncomfortable health/gym teacher taught me about body parts and reproduction, that sex — always heterosexual — can lead to pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, and that we should therefore abstain from sex or use condoms. … What I didn’t learn was key information and skills that would have equipped me to have healthy relationships. I didn’t learn about gender and power. – READ MORE

Almost immediately after Donald Trump was elected as president in November of 2016, some of the more radical elements of the leftist state of California started talking about secession.

The more Americans learn about California, though, they might be more willing to show the state to the door.

Case in point was a vote by the California Board of Education in November to revise textbook materials to include explicit references to the sex lives of historical figures – even for children as young as fourth grade.

According to the reliably liberal Time magazine, the vote was a “milestone” that capped a six-year struggle to include gay and lesbian contributions to the history of the United States.

“Several Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (HMH) books didn’t meet California reviewers’ requests for explicit references,” the American Spectator noted. “The publisher’s middle-school text failed to sexualize historical figures Emily Dickinson, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Walt Whitman, and James Buchanan, for example. “

Hard as it might be to believe, a board of education in the United States is not just tolerating textbook discussion of the sexual lives of historical figures – but actually requiring it. – READ MORE

