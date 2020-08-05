ACLU Sues Portland Police To Block Them Videotaping Protesters

On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon sued the Portland Police Bureau, trying to block them from livestreaming protests.

The ACLU claimed in their lawsuit, “By livestreaming videos of protesters, PPB collects or maintains information about their political or social views, associations and activities.”

“Plaintiffs have no adequate remedy at law for PPB’s violations, which pose a serious and imminent threat of irreparable harm to them and other protesters alike,” the lawsuit continues. “Specifically, PPB cannot ‘undo’ a video through which its officers identify or otherwise collect information about a protester. Nor can it force a third party to ‘un-learn” information about a protester that the third party obtains by watching PPB’s live stream. Moreover, any damages associated with such conduct by PPB would be, by their very nature, extremely difficult or impossible to quantify.”

“The livestream has been one of dozens of livestreams of nightly demonstrations in Portland. The Police Bureau put a link to its livestream on its Twitter feed three times this month,” Oregon Live reported, adding, “Portland police and federal officers have made arrests after reviewing video footage to identify people accused of committing violence or property damage.” – READ MORE

