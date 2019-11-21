ACLU on International Men’s Day: ‘Men Who Get Their Periods Are Men’

The ACLU is trying to erase the fundamental and useful distinctions between women and men from dictionaries, culture, and the law.

“Men who get their periods are men.” the ACLU tweeted on International Men’s Day, as it pushed the claim that pregnant or menstruating women can become men by declaring they have a male “gender identity.” The pro-transgender tweet continued:

There’s no one way to be a man. Men who get their periods are men. Men who get pregnant and give birth are men. Trans and non-binary men belong.#InternationalMensDay — ACLU (@ACLU) November 19, 2019

The attack on the basic distinction between men and women reflects the ACLU’s progressive desire to liberate people from their own culture and laws — even when people believe those cultures and laws are vital to their lives and communities.

For example, the ACLU and its supporters wish to erase the legal and cultural border between Americans and foreigners, so allowing many millions of foreigners to migrate into the United States.