ACLU Issues Florida ‘Travel Warning’ For Black, Brown And Latinx People

The American Civil Liberties Union issued a travel warning Monday in which it warned black, brown and Latinx people to use caution when traveling in Florida because of a “draconian” immigration bill that could become law.

The ACLU said in a tweet: “BREAKING: We and partners have issued a travel advisory urging immigrants and people of color to use extreme caution when traveling in Florida. The state is on the verge of passing a draconian anti-immigrant bill which will endanger our communities.”

BREAKING: We and partners have issued a travel advisory urging immigrants and people of color to use extreme caution when traveling in Florida.



The state is on the verge of passing a draconian anti-immigrant bill which will endanger our communities. — ACLU (@ACLU) April 8, 2019

The organization also released a statement in which it clarified it was warning “both Florida travelers and residents, especially Black, brown & Latinx communities, of the increased likelihood of racial profiling, unjust detention, and possible deportation if these anti-immigrant bills pass.”

The ACLU‘s statement and travel warning came in response to Florida Senate Bill 168 and House Bill 527, which prohibit sanctuary policies and require state, local, governmental and law enforcement agencies to help support federal immigration laws. The senate bill was introduced by Republican Florida state Sens. Joe Gruters, Aaron Bean and Debbie Mayfield and would be scheduled to take effect July 1.

Organizations mentioned in the statement that provided information and also issued the statement include Family Action Network Movement, Farmworkers Association of Florida, Friends of Miami-Dade Detainees, QLATINX, ACLU, America’s Voice, Community Justice Project, National Latina Institute, Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund and UndocuBlack Network.

The ACLU has not responded to a request for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Follow Mary Margaret on Twitter.Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]