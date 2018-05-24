ACLU: Any school that reports a student to ICE is violating the Constitution

The ACLU seemed triggered Tuesday by a piece about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos published by Politico.

According to Politico, during testimony before the House Education and the Workforce Committee, DeVos said that the issue of reporting undocumented students is a “school decision” and “local community decision,” adding that “we have laws and we also are compassionate.”

Any school that reports a child to @ICEgov would violate the Constitution. SCOTUS has made clear that every child in America has a right to a basic education, regardless of immigration status. As usual, DeVos has no idea what she’s talking about. https://t.co/KvDRI6QPr2 — ACLU (@ACLU) May 22, 2018

The ACLU strongly disagreed with DeVos on all counts, claiming that reporting a student to ICE would be a violation of the U.S. Constitution. – READ MORE

