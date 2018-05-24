True Pundit

Politics

ACLU: Any school that reports a student to ICE is violating the Constitution

Posted on by
Share:

The ACLU seemed triggered Tuesday by a piece about Education Secretary Betsy DeVos published by Politico.

According to Politico, during testimony before the House Education and the Workforce Committee, DeVos said that the issue of reporting undocumented students is a “school decision” and “local community decision,” adding that “we have laws and we also are compassionate.”

The ACLU strongly disagreed with DeVos on all counts, claiming that reporting a student to ICE would be a violation of the U.S. Constitution. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

ACLU: Any school that reports a student to ICE is violating the Constitution
ACLU: Any school that reports a student to ICE is violating the Constitution

Where is a public education guaranteed in the Constitution again?

twitchy.com twitchy.com

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: