‘Achievements Of GOP Women Don’t Count’: Trump’s Female-Led Comms Team Slams Media For Celebrating All-Female Biden Comms Team

Members of President Donald Trump’s communications team criticized media reports that President-elect Joe Biden has made history through the first all-female communications team.

Media outlets reported Sunday that Biden’s communications team would be entirely led by women, a move that the Biden transition team claimed is without precedent, NPR reported. Members of Trump’s press team criticized this claim, emphasizing that the leadership of the current White House communications team is “entirely female-led.”

“The Trump admin’s comms team is entirely female-led,” tweeted White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, listing Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Communications Directer Alyssa Farah, Vice Presidential Communications Director Katie Miller, the First Lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, and the Second Lady’s spokeswoman Kara Brooks.

“Apparently the achievements of GOP women don’t count in the eyes of the media,” Matthews added.

The Trump admin’s comms team is entirely female-led: Press Sec @kayleighmcenany

Comms Director @Alyssafarah@VPComDir Katie Miller

FLOTUS Spox @StephGrisham45

2nd Lady Spox @KaraBrooks03 But apparently the achievements of GOP women don’t count in the eyes of the media… pic.twitter.com/Q3zWoxgF3j — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) November 29, 2020

McEnany herself criticized the media reports, tweeting that Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence all have press teams led by women.

“The completely DISCREDITED @washingtonpost once again reveals their blinding propagandist Fake News proclivities,” she added.

President @realDonaldTrump already has an ALL FEMALE Senior White House Press Team. So does @VP… So does @FLOTUS… So does @SecondLady… The completely DISCREDITED @washingtonpost once again reveals their blinding propagandist Fake News proclivities ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/HpP0KL8kgD — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 30, 2020

White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere also tweeted: “Since I arrived at the Trump White House a woman has always been my boss. First it was Hope Hicks, Mercedes Schlapp, and Sarah Sanders. Then it was Stephanie Grisham. And of course currently it’s Kayleigh McEnany and Alyssa Farah. I guess the media forgot?” In a story that called the all-female Biden press team historic, the Washington Post noted that male members of the Trump press team, including Deere and Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley, are “regularly quoted.” “Unlike the team that Biden has chosen, Trump’s communications staff includes spokesmen who are regularly quoted, including Judd Deere, the White House deputy press secretary, and Brian Morganstern, the White House deputy communications director,” the Post reported. “Pence’s spokesman is Devin O’Malley.” Neither the Trump campaign nor the Biden transition team immediately responded to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation. Biden’s White House press team will include top campaign advisor Symone Sanders, Biden’s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield, and Jen Psaki, an alumna of former President Barack Obama’s administration.