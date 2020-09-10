ACE Hardware worker says​ ‘I smell bacon’ while cop is in store and refuses to apologize, police association says

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association tweeted that an officer was inside an Ace Hardware store in the city’s Allston neighborhood Tuesday when an employee said, “I smell bacon” — a synonym for the derogatory term “pig” used against police.

The BPPA said that when the officer asked for an apology, he was told there would be none. With that, the purchased items were returned, the association said, and the store “lost” a customer. The BPPA characterized the incident as a “bad experience” for the officer.

But several hours after the BPPA’s initial tweet, the association posted a follow-up message saying Ace Hardware representatives reached out and spoke to the officer in question and that “during the conversation, an apology was offered and graciously accepted by the officer with both parties agreeing that mutual respect benefits us all.”

There was no indication that the employee in question offered an apology or was disciplined in any manner. Anti-police sentiment has been spiking of late, particularly in urban areas — and especially on the heels of incidents involving black men such as the death of George Floyd and the shooting of Jacob Blake. – READ MORE

