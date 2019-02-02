Accusing POTUS of ‘Defiling the Speaker’s Chair,’ Some Dems Are Already Planning to Skip Trump’s SOTU

Two Georgia Democrats have announced that they are planning to skip President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Representatives John Lewis and Hank Johnson claimed that they will opt out of going to the event on February 5.

“I have a problem with defiling the speaker’s chair in the House of Representatives,” Johnson said to AJC. “I don’t want to see it lowered, as is what happens when Donald Trump comes to our floor and starts talking about groups of people, particularly Latinos, and disparaging them as a people.”

Instead of attending and listening as a sign of willingness to work together, Johnson said he does not want to go.

“I’d rather be somewhere else,” said Johnson. – READ MORE