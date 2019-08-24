Accuser Says She Massaged ‘Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening’s Feet On Epstein’s Private Plane

One of Epstein’s alleged victims, Virginia Giffre, claims that she gave a foot massage to “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening while aboard the now-deceased billionaire’s private plane, aptly dubbed “The Lolita Express.”

According to The Sun, a U.S. court unlocked “papers from a defamation case filed by alleged victim Virginia Giuffre in 2015,” which contained a claim from Giffre about an alleged encounter with Groening when she was just 16.

“In the explosive docs, Virginia, who alleges she was abused by the convicted pedophile from the age of 15, claims she met legendary cartoonist Matt Groening, 65, on the wealthy banker’s private jet,” reports The Sun. “She claims Epstein asked to give The Simpsons creator a foot rub while flying from Carmel, California, to Los Angeles.”

The alleged incident happened around 20 years ago when Giuffre was just a 16-year-old girl. According to her account, this particular encounter with Groening stood out because she almost vomited due to his toenails being of a “yellow crusty” nature. He also allegedly gave her a drawing of Homer and Bart Simpson after she finished. – READ MORE