Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was a major Democratic donor

Over the past few decades, millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, now charged with sex trafficking minors, has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Democratic candidates.

FEC filings first reported by ABC News show that Epstein donated $20,000 to former-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton when she was running for Senate and $22,000 to Sen. Chuck Schumer between 1992 and 1999. He also donated to former-President Bill Clinton in 1992 and former-Secretary of State John Kerry in the 1900s and early 2000s when Kerry was still a senator.

“Obviously, donations received in 1991 and 2002 were spent years before any of this came to light,” a spokesperson for Kerry told ABC News. “Back when he did have an active campaign, if donors were convicted of crimes, the campaign gave away those contributions to charity, and this small amount was likely given away in 2008.” A spokesperson for Hillary Clinton also dismissed the donations as irrelevant.

According to Open Secrets, Epstein also donated $54,000 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee between 1998 and 2000.