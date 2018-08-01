Accused Serial Sexual Harasser Al Franken: I Haven’t Ruled Out Running Again

Franken attended the dedication of Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig High School on the Leech Lake Indian Reservation. He sat on the Indian Affairs Committee in the U.S. Senate and helped secure $12 million in funding for new facilities to replace the old one, which was in dismal condition.

“Will you run for office again?” WCCO-TV reporter Esme Murphy asked.

“Well, see, if I say anything there, you’ll put it in the story. I don’t know. I don’t know,” Franken said. “I haven’t ruled it out, and I haven’t ruled it in.”

Franken resigned during his second term in January after multiple women came forward to accuse him of past unwanted touching and kissing, although he did so with clear reluctance. Gov. Mark Dayton (D.) appointed Sen. Tina Smith (D., Minn.) to fill his seat.

Man, we thought we were rid of Al Franken. But he’s back with some questions he would ask SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh if he were still a senator, that is:

When Judge Brett Kavanaugh appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee, I wish I could be there. Because I have some questions I’d love to see him answer. Here they are: https://t.co/hLGuu4QW3w — U.S. Senator Al Franken (@SenFranken) July 14, 2018

And in case you forgot why Al Franken is no longer a U.S. Senator, despite still using U.S. Senator as a title:

Unfortunate for you that you decided to grope women's boobies. https://t.co/PlsGWSA7En — Liz Mair (@LizMair) July 14, 2018

Former “Friends” star David Schwimmer is about to be eaten alive by the feminists for highlighting the spectrum of sexual impropriety, arguing that the mob rule should not lump notorious sexual predators like Harvey Weinstein in with Sen. Al Franken (D-MN).

In an interview with Esquire, Schwimmer said that more context should be given to #MeToo situations before people rush to judgment.

“What we need is to allow for context, and to recognize a spectrum of bad behavior,” Schwimmer said. “At the moment, because of the current climate, Al Franken is being lumped in with the Harvey Weinsteins of the world. This is a terrible — and horrifying — mistake.”

Schwimmer feels that mob rule has dictated the situation at the expense of facts.

“We should not conflate all claims into one column of bad behavior,” he argued. “What concerns me is the frequent disregard of facts, context, evidence, and the rule of law. In this current climate, condemnation is swift and merciless. That’s another reason men are staying silent.” – READ MORE

