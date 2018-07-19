Accused Russian spy Maria Butina offered sex in exchange for US job, prosecutors say

The 29-year-old Russian woman accused of covertly working as a foreign agent while living in the United States allegedly offered to have sex with an unnamed individual in return for a job in the United States, prosecutors said Wednesday.

And that’s not all. According to new court filings, Maria Butina allegedly “gained access” to “an extensive network of U.S. persons in positions to influence political activities in the United States” by living with and having a personal relationship with another individual.

Prosecutors revealed the new allegations against Butina in documents filed Wednesday, as Butina pleaded not guilty and a judge ordered her held without bond in court.

Prosecutors had asked the judge in the case to keep Butina in jail before her trial, arguing she’s a flight risk.

“Butina is a Russian citizen with no meaningful ties to the United States; she has every reason to flee this prosecution,” U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Liu wrote in the court document – READ MORE

Far left Democrat Adam Smith went on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss President Trump’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Adam Smith said the Russian crime was that they hacked into the DNC server and implemented a disinformation campaign.– READ MORE

Since nobody in the mainstream media will do the work, Rep. Steve Scalise — the congressman who miraculously survived an attack on his life last year — reminded the American people of exactly what took place between Russia and the United States during the Obama years.

“President @realDonaldTrump went into this meeting with Putin from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression, but it’s important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point,” Scalise tweeted Monday.

President @realDonaldTrump went into this meeting with Putin from a position of American strength to combat Russian aggression, but it's important to remember how Russia was allowed to get to this point. https://t.co/Fni4HSAAZn — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

March 2009: President Obama and Secretary Clinton hit the reset button on relations with Russia. pic.twitter.com/5GafJAyww0 — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

March 2012: President Obama promises Russia flexibility on missile defense in return for “space” during his final election. pic.twitter.com/vcBPKc2M9v — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

October 2012: President Obama mocks Governor Romney in a presidential debate for saying Russia is our number one geopolitical foe; Democrats, Liberal Media join in. (video via @FreeBeacon) pic.twitter.com/D1d8lPMmJo — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

August 2013: Russia-backed Syria crosses President Obama’s “red line” with a chemical weapon attack on its own citizens; President Obama fails to respond with force despite his original threat. https://t.co/sc3iRd4Jdg — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

June 2017: Senior Obama administration official admits they “sort of choked” when it came to dealing with Russia. President @realDonaldTrump won’t choke like President Obama did. https://t.co/UR33MRoJCo — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 16, 2018

A quick review of history is all it takes to reveal the stunning hypocrisy from the left and the liberal media on this issue. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1