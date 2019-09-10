Accused Rapist Harvey Weinstein Drops Bomb on Hollywood; Attacks Gwyneth Paltrow

On the day that Harvey Weinstein’s postponed trial for rape was supposed to have started in New York City, the much accused producer’s team today tried to damn Gwyneth Paltrow in the court of public opinion for the actor’s role in his downfall.

“Gwyneth Paltrow comes from Hollywood royalty,” a spokesperson for Weinstein told Deadline Monday after more details of the Shakespeare in Love star’s role in coming forward were unveiled by New York Times reporters and She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement authors Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor

“Her father was a top producer, her mother a famous actor, her godfather is Steven Spielberg,” the disgraced producer’s rep offered of Paltrow, who was one of the first Hollywood stars to go public with being harassed or assaulted by Weinstein after the initial NYT expose broke on October 5, 2017. “She didn’t need to make movies with Harvey Weinstein; she wanted to, and she won top awards and was the top paid female actor for nearly a decade, with Weinstein.”

“Her narrative of her job being at stake is just gratuitous,” the rep concludes in a swipe at Paltrow’s statement of being scared of the producer after he told her in the mid-1990s not to speak to anyone about his deflected attempts to get her join him for a massage and possibly more.

Representatives for Paltrow did not respond to request from Deadline on the She Said details and Weinstein’s latest reaction.

However, in the past the actor has been very open about her involvement with the producer and the fallout she felt would hit her.