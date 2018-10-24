Accused Murderer Traveling with Migrant Minor Arrested at Texas Border

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector arrested a Salvadoran migrant who illegally crossed the border with his minor son and a large group of families. Court records indicate the man is wanted for murder in South Carolina.

McAllen Station agents came upon a large group of families and unaccompanied minors who had just crossed the border illegally on Saturday near Hidalgo, Texas. The agents took the group into custody and transported them to the McAllen Station for processing and a biometric background investigation.

Agents found court records from the sheriff’s office in Richland County, South Carolina, indicating the Salvadoran national is wanted for murder, according to Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol officials. The agents found the man in the company of his 13-year-old son.

Later that day, agents assigned to the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint in Brooks County, Texas, disrupted an attempt to smuggle an illegal immigrant through the checkpoint. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the Falfurrias Station for processing and a background investigation. During the investigation, the agents learned the man is a documented member of the 18th Street gang. – READ MORE