    True Pundit

    Crime

    Accused Mollie Tibbetts Killer Demands He Not Be Called ‘Illegal Alien’

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Federal Immigration Officials Confirmed To Breitbart News On Wednesday That They Have “no Records” Of 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena-rivera, The Man Accused Of Murdering 20-year-old College Student Mollie Tibbetts.

    This week, law enforcement announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa, after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

    Bahena-Rivera, from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down Tibbetts. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted.

    Bahena-Rivera’s attorney is now seeking a gag order to prevent the government from referring to the accused killer as an “illegal alien” or “illegal immigrant,” claiming he has legal status to be in the U.S.

    In a statement to Breitbart News, though, officials with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) agency said a search of federal records reveals that Bahena-Rivera does not have a lawful immigration status in the country, indicating that he is, in fact, an illegal alien. – READ MORE

    The Illegal Alien And Accused Murderer Of 20-year-old College Student Mollie Tibbetts Used A Stolen Id To Make It Seem As Though He Was Working Legally In The United States, A Law Enforcement Source Says.

    This week, law enforcement announced that Tibbetts’ body was found in a cornfield in her rural hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa after she was last seen jogging on July 18.

    Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with first-degree murder in her death after police say he admitted to confronting and chasing down Tibbetts. The illegal alien lived in a region of Iowa that was surrounded by sanctuary cities, as Breitbart News noted.

    Bahena-Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms, a dairy farm in the region. The farm owner Dane Lang originally said that he used the E-Verify system to check whether Bahena-Rivera was an illegal alien, saying that he passed the screening.

    Today, though, Lang admitted that his farm did not use E-Verify to check the legal status of Bahena-Rivera, noting that the illegal alien used a fake or stolen photo ID and provided a fraudulent Social Security card. – READ MORE

    Accused Mollie Tibbetts Killer Demands He Not Be Called an 'Illegal Alien'
    Accused Mollie Tibbetts Killer Demands He Not Be Called an 'Illegal Alien'

    Federal immigration officials confirmed to Breitbart News on Wednesday that they have "no records" of 24-year-old Cristhian Bahena-Rivera.

    Breitbart Breitbart
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: