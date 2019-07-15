Accused Child Rapist Arrested at Arizona Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a Mexican national with active warrants on charges of raping a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child. The illegal alien from Mexico is one of several alleged or convicted child sex offenders arrested by Border Patrol agents this week.

Nogales Station agents arrested a Mexican national after he illegally crossed the border on Wednesday afternoon. The agents conducted a biometric background investigation and learned the 30-year-old man has active warrants from the Spanish Fork, Utah, Sheriff’s Office, according to information provided by Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

The Mexican man will be extradited to Utah where he will face charges of two counts of raping a child and aggravated sexual abuse of a child, officials reported. Following adjudication in Utah, the illegal alien will face removal proceedings from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations.

The following day, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested another Mexican national with a felony conviction for Child Cruelty, Border Patrol officials reported. Agents observed the man, later identified as 43-year-old Jose Segura-Garcia, illegally cross the border from Mexico about five and one-half miles from the Tecate Port of Entry.

During a biometric background investigation, agents learned that Segura-Garcia received a conviction from a California court for felony Child Cruelty with the possibility of great bodily injury or death in 2009, the report continued. The court sentenced the man to 96 months in state prison.


