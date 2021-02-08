Accepting GOP’s COVID Relief Proposal Would Be ‘Unconditional Surrender,’ Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Says

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said Saturday that accepting the GOP’s COVID-19 relief proposal would be “unconditional surrender.”

“Never confuse bipartisanship with unconditional surrender,” Jeffries, a New York Democrat who chairs the Democratic Caucus, tweeted. “We will work with reasonable Republicans to provide comprehensive COVID-19 relief.”

“That’s bipartisanship. We will not slash the American Rescue Plan by $1.3 trillion. That’s unconditional surrender,” Jeffries tweeted.

Never confuse bipartisanship with unconditional surrender. We will work with reasonable Republicans to provide comprehensive COVID-19 relief. That’s bipartisanship. We will not slash the American Rescue Plan by $1.3 trillion. That’s unconditional surrender. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) February 6, 2021

Several Senate Republicans unveiled a $618 billion COVID-19 relief bill Monday, countering President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal. The two parties met Monday in an attempt to find a compromise.

The House voted 219-209 to confirm a budget resolution Friday that the Senate had revised, according to The Hill. The move clears the way for approving Biden’s proposal without Republican support.

Biden’s proposal includes $1,400 stimulus checks, though he previously advocated for $2,000 payments. Americans would qualify for the checks if their salary is $75,000 or less, and smaller checks will be distributed to anyone making a salary below $99,000.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki denied Wednesday that the $1,400 in direct payments was a broken promise.

Jeffries’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.