Abrams Warns of Russian Takeover in 2030 If Voter Suppression Not Addressed (VIDEO)

Failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams warned Friday that if voter suppression wasn’t addressed properly in 2020, “we will be having a very different conversation, potentially in Russian, in 2030.”

Abrams has repeatedly blamed voter-suppression for her narrow loss to Republican Brian Kemp in last year’s Georgia governor’s race, although voter registrations and turnout rose during Kemp’s tenure and fact-checks undercut her claim that the election was not “fair.” Since her defeat, her star has risen in the Democratic Party and she has focused on voting reform efforts in Georgia. She is also mulling a 2020 bid for the presidency or another shot at the Georgia governorship in 2022.

At a national security forum, Abrams reeled off a list of recent laws she said were being pushed to disenfranchise people, particularly those of color, across the United States, and encouraged the audience to educate itself on the issue. – READ MORE