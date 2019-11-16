Abrams: ‘The Electoral College Is Racist’

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams called the Electoral College “racist” during remarks Friday at the National Press Club.

“The Electoral College is racist and classist,” Abrams said. “We have to remember the Electoral College was not designed because people were worried about Idaho not having enough votes. We didn’t know about Idaho. What we did know was that in the south, the populations in the south had equal or roughly equal populations to the north. However, because black people were not considered human or citizens, they wanted their bodies to count for the purposes of the population count but not their humanity.”

The Electoral College was born out of that compromise, Abrams said. She added states in the north didn’t want immigrants or those who were poorly educated to have a say in who picked the president either.

"It's racism and classism," she said. "Both of those things should be flung to the far reaches of history and the Electoral College needs to go."