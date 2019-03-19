Abortion Radical: Beto O’Rourke Endorses Abortion Up Until The Moment Of Birth (VIDEO)

The latest high-profile Democrat to announce his 2020 presidential bid has joined all other major Democratic candidates’ radical support for abortion-till-birth.

Democrat Beto O'Rourke says he supports third term abortions, which includes abortion all the way up until the moment of birth



A Gallup poll from last year found that only 13% of Americans support third term abortions pic.twitter.com/moioY8glKo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 18, 2019

On Monday, failed Senate candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke endorsed the murder of unborn babies in the womb during the third trimester of pregnancy, which is from 28 weeks until birth, because he “trusts” women.

“Are you for third-trimester abortions? Are you going to protect the lives of third-trimester babies?” asked a female Cleveland campaign event attendee.

“Because, you know, there’s really not a medical necessity for (late-term) abortion — it’s not a medical emergency procedure — because typically third-trimester abortions take up to three days to have. So, in that sense, if there was an emergency, the doctors would just do a -section, and you don’t have to kill the baby in that essence,” she explained. “So, are you for or against third-trimester abortions?” – READ MORE