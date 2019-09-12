Abortion Industry Admits Trafficking Aborted Baby Body Parts in Planned Parenthood Video Journalists’ Criminal Hearing

The preliminary hearing in the criminal case against Planned Parenthood video journalists David Daleiden and Sandra Merritt is in its second week in San Francisco as abortion industry workers have admitted to trafficking the body parts of aborted babies.

Daleiden and Merritt, video journalists with the Center for Medical Progress (CMP), produced a series of undercover videos that exposed the fetal tissue trafficking practices of Planned Parenthood and its partners in the biomedical procurement industry.

Daleiden and Merritt are the first undercover journalists to be criminally prosecuted in the history of the state of California, noted Liberty Counsel, which represents Merritt.

The journalists were slapped with 15 felony charges by the office of the California Attorney General (AG), including its past AG, current U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, and her successor, Xavier Becerra. Harris received thousands of dollars in campaign donations from Planned Parenthood and, subsequently, she and her office raided Daleiden’s home and seized his personal property, including his laptop, instead of prosecuting the abortion giant.

Liberty Counsel reported this week that, while, in 2015, biomedical company StemExpress publicly denied the authenticity of the CMP videos, while under oath the company's founder and CEO, known as "Doe 12," testified the documents shown in the CMP videos are authentic StemExpress documents.