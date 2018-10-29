Abortion Giants: ‘We Still Believe Julie Swetnick’

We still believe Julie Swetnick. #BelieveSurvivors — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) October 25, 2018

Both groups tweeted they still believe Swetnick who, along with her attorney, Michael Avenatti, was referred for criminal investigation Thursday.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa referred both Swetnick and Avenatti to be criminally investigated for potential false statements during Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings.