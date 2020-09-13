Abortion doctor who bragged about killing babies before they have a chance to scream has her medical license suspended

Dr. Leah Torres, an Alabama abortion doctor famous for making inflammatory statements on social media, had her medical license suspended by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners late last month.

According to AL.com, Torres, who had been serving as medical director of West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa on a temporary license, was denied certification for lying on her application.

“The Board denied an application for a certificate of qualification on Aug. 19, and on Aug. 27 temporarily suspended her license to practice medicine ‘until a hearing is held on the allegations against her,'” the report stated. “The letter of notice from the Board of Medical Examiners says that Torres, in her application, gave false answers to several questions including whether her staff privileges had ever been revoked or suspended at any hospital or health care facility.”

The Daily Wire reported that, back in 2018, Torres made national headlines for a since-deleted Twitter post bragging about cutting a fetuses “cord” before they have an “opportunity” to scream. – READ MORE

