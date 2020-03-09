Abortion Czar? Sanders Administration Would ‘Require Preclearance’ For Pro-Life State Laws

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has unveiled a comprehensive abortion agenda that would require states to receive approval before fully enacting new pro-life laws.

The idea, which is outlined in the candidate’s Reproductive Health Care and Justice For All proposal, would “ban” state laws that “put undue and unnecessary burdens and regulations” on abortion providers.

Specifics for the “preclearance” process have not yet been outlined, nor is it clear what government body would be approving these laws.

In different portion of the proposal, Sanders also indicates that he wants to see Roe v Wade used as a litmus test for future Supreme Court nominees, and have the landmark abortion decision enshrined into law.

The comprehensive abortion plan has been unveiled as the Supreme Court heard oral arguments earlier this week in the first abortion legislation case since the senate approved Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the court in 2018. – READ MORE

