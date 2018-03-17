‘Abortion Barbie’ Wendy Davis Could Be The Next Head Of Planned Parenthood

As Planned Parenthood CEO Cecile Richards looks to step down from her role as head of America’s leading abortion provider, the search for her replacement is still underway. One possibility is former Texas state senator “Abortion Barbie” Wendy Davis, who became famous in 2013 for filibustering a ban on abortion after 20 weeks.

According to Politico, the failed gubernatorial candidate who has spent her political exile donning “p***yhats” at feminist rallies, has not ruled out the possibility of taking charge over the murder machine that is Planned Parenthood.

Speaking with Anna Palmer of Politico, Davis side-stepped several questions about her potential involvement with Planned Parenthood, giving no direct answers as to whether she will replace Cecile Richards.

“Planned Parenthood has set up a committee and is working with a search firm to find her replacement,” reports Politico. “Davis is one of several Democratic women who are privately being discussed among Democratic operatives and donors as a potential successor to Richards.”

Politico referred to Davis as an “attractive candidate” for the position due to her becoming a household name in feminist circles, which has made her a fundraising powerhouse, something Planned Parenthood undoubtedly needs at a time when they are beset with battles on all sides, including the Trump administration’s perspective. – READ MORE

