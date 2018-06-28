Abolish ICE Protesters Tie Fed Building’s Doors, Complain When Pepper Balls Get Thrown Near Them

Portland’s Abolish ICE protesters claimed federal officials fired pepper balls and tear gas on them after trapping people in ICE facilities Monday evening, but the Federal Protective Service says that was not the case.

“Two rounds of pepper balls were fired at occupiers. Now they have stopped. It seems like they are not trying to clear the camp but singled out those building a baricade [sic],” tweeted Always Antifascist.

Another tweet by Abolish I.C. E PDX stated that the DHS was “randomly firing tear gas.”

Robert Sperling with the Federal Protective Service (FPS) told The Daily Caller News Foundation that wasn’t the case. He said “pepper balls were thrown in front of the protesters and not at them” in an email.

The balls were thrown after protesters tied the doors so that ICE and FPS members were trapped inside the building, according to Sperling. The group has obstructed the entrance of the Portland facility for more than a week in response to President Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy towards illegal immigration. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1