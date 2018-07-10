ABC’s Nightline Blasts ‘Controversial’ Nominee Before He’s Even Announced!

The new Supreme Court pick is very “controversial,” whoever he or she turned out to be. That was the consensus of ABC’s Nightline. About 90 minutes before Donald Trump announced the name of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Nightline’s Twitter page blasted:

Tonight on Nightline, @TerryMoran reports on the controversial Supreme Court Justice pick and the possible implications for the country. pic.twitter.com/sXES8hxr65 — Nightline (@Nightline) July 9, 2018

Again, they didn’t have a name (or any news outlet for that matter), but this mysterious person was “controversial.” – READ MORE

Hollywood stars and the liberal media had a very mature reaction to President Trump’s announcement — they whined. A lot. Some even called for protests.

After Trump announced U.S. circuit court judge Brett Kavanaugh as his pick for the Supreme Court’s vacant seat on July 9, liberals turned into children at a daycare in need of a nap and bottle.

Actor Rob “Meathead” Reiner tweeted, “Trump, who is now under investigation for obstruction of justice and conspiring with an enemy to destroy Democracy, has selected the judges who could rule on whether he can be forced to testify, be indicted or pardon himself. Autocracy here we come.”

Rolling Stone editor Jamil Smith tweeted, “Brett Kavanaugh shares many of the cruelly regressive positions of the president who nominated him. Opposes reproductive choice, environmental regulation, and the @CFPB. Kavanaugh also opposes indicting a sitting president. Trump is not being subtle here.”

Comedian Andy Richter, best known for being on Conan, was so upset he needed to complain in all caps: “WHY DOES ANY ONE TALK ABOUT THIS PRESIDENT AS IF THE FACT THAT HE’S CARRYING OUT A PUTIN-ASSIGNED CHORE LIST ISN’T AS OBVIOUS AS THE BLUENESS OF THE CLEAR SKY?” – READ MORE

