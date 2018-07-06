ABC’s Matthew Dowd Shares Absurd ‘Dream’ Pick for Supreme Court

We are used to Matthew Dowd’s outrageous analogies and over-the-top rants against President Trump on Good Morning America, but today the ABC political analyst took to Twitter instead to share his absurd observations.

This morning, the fake Republican tweeted his “dream” for America, would be to have a Democrat pick fill Anthony Kennedy’s vacancy.

He wrote, “On July 9th, in a unexpected and surprising move in order to heal the divides in our country and bring folks together, President Trump nominated Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court. He is expected to get overwhelming support. (A dream for my country.).

Merrick Garland is, of course, the nominee President Obama chose in the Spring before the 2016 election for the Supreme Court, who was then blocked for a hearing by Republicans. President Trump eventually chose Neil Gorsuch to fill that position (that Justice Scalia left) instead. – READ MORE

