ABC’s Bombshell Ukraine Story Falls Apart

An ABC News report that an adviser to the Ukrainian president said any communication with President Donald Trump had to include discussion of former vice president Joe Biden, published Wednesday night, fell apart within hours.

ABC credited its scoop to Serhiy Leshchenko, a former member of Ukraine’s parliament and former adviser to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. Leshchenko now disputes the story, denying he told ABC News that discussion of a potential probe into the Biden family’s business activity in the country was a precondition for communication with Trump.

ABC quoted Leshchenko as saying, “it was a clear fact that Trump wants to meet only if Biden case will be included.” According to ABC, he added that the Biden case was “raised many times” and “Ukrainian officials understood.”

Leshchenko rejected the ABC story just hours after it was published, telling Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Christopher Miller that he “DID NOT tell ABC insistence for leaders to discuss Biden probe was precondition for call.” Leshchenko also spoke to BBC’s Jonah Fisher, who added that the former Ukrainian official learned of “quid pro quo” rumors “only from media reports.” – READ MORE