ABC Worries Dems ‘Playing Right Into’ Trump’s Effort to Paint Them as ‘Socialist’ (VIDEO)

While analyzing the first Democratic debate, on Thursday, ABC’s Good Morning America actually admitted the far-left ideology of many of the 2020 candidates and even fretted that those radical positions were “playing right into” President Trump’s reelection strategy.
“And the President and Republicans hoping to make a target of the Democrats’ plans, particularly on the economy and health care,” noted co-host George Stephanopoulos. Correspondent Jon Karl warned:
Absolutely and particularly on the fact that virtually every Democrat on that stage took positions that were to the left of Barack Obama. You know, playing right into, at least from the campaign’s view, their plan to portray the Democrats as simply too far to the left, effectively a socialist party now. – READ MORE